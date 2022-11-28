Monday, November 28, 2022
     
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad creates 'HISTORY', achieves this mammoth feat

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad creates 'HISTORY', achieves this mammoth feat

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken the Vijay Hazare trophy stage aback as he smashed 7 sixes in a single over and ended up scoring a double ton for Maharashtra

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2022 13:20 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Image Source : TWITTER Ruturaj Gaikwad in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Carnage, this has been pure carnage from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 2nd quarter-final of this 'List A' tournament, Maharashtra are taking on Uttar Pradesh, but it has been Gaikwad and his stellar batting that will grab the headlines. Courtesy of Ruturaj's power-hitting, Maharashtra registered a total of 330 runs in their quota of 50 overs. Gaikwad carried his bat and remained unbeaten on 220 off 159 odd deliveries.

The match is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. In this crucial contest, Gaikwad scored at a strike rate of 138.4 and hit 10 fours and 16 sixes. In the ongoing match, Ruturaj scripted history as he hit 7 sixes to Shiva Singh. The pacer from Uttar Pradesh bowled a no ball as his fifth delivery and hence, this enabled Gaikwad to go all guns blazing and hit seven sixes in an over. Gaikwad's knock comes at a very crucial time as team India have set their sights on the ICC ODI World Cup that will be played in India next year. Ahead of the mini auctions, Chennai Super Kings have retained Gaikwad for an amount of INR 6 crores.

