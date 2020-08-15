'End of an Era': Sourav Ganguly pays tribute to former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES BCCI President Sourav Ganguly paid his tribute to MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement on Saturday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly released his statement following MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. The former Indian captain took to his official Instagram profile to announce his international retirement.

He posted a video montage of his international career, with caption, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The BCCI released an official press release soon after Dhoni's confirmation, in which the board acknowledged Dhoni's incredible contribution to Indian and international cricket.

Ganguly, under whose captaincy MS Dhoni made his debut for India, hailed the wicketkeeper-batsman, saying that his leadership qualities will be "hard to match."

“It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game," said Ganguly.

"His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life."

Dhoni, however, will continue to play in the Indian Premier League, where he represents Chennai Super Kings.

