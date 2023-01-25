Follow us on Image Source : GETTY EFL Cup: Newcastle on cusp of Cup final as Joelinton gives slender advantage ahead of second leg

Newcastle United are on the cusp of a major final as they look to end their long drought for a senior trophy having beaten Southampton 1-0 at the St. Marry’s Stadium on Tuesday (January 24) evening. Joelinton was the hero of the hour for the Magpies as he scored the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute while the hosts were denied a late goal by the VAR while they were reduced to 10 men.

Joelinton hero and zero

Joelinton was guilty of spurning what looked to be the best chance of a cagey game when found by Miguel Almiron at the back post, firing aimlessly over the bar with the goal gaping (53), before then atoning for his earlier error by tapping home substitute Alexander Isak's cross (73).

Che Adams wasted Southampton's most presentable opportunity before the game's opener, coming off second best in a one-on-one with "outstanding" Nick Pope (65), before Adam Armstrong was then denied after fumbling the ball over the line, only for VAR to spot a handball in the build up - the second time in three days Saints have seen goals disallowed after VAR review.

Magpies goalkeeper Pope has made 10 appearances and faced 20 shots since last conceding a goal, which has led to Newcastle keeping more clean sheets in all competitions than any other side in Europe's big five leagues.

Return leg at St. James’ Park

The two sides will meet again on January 31 to decide who will earn the prize of a Wembley final in late February against either Nottingham Forest or Manchester United.

Cup progression had provided some respite for under-fire boss Nathan Jones after three wins in the space of a week in January saw Saints progress in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and edge out Everton in Premier League action.

