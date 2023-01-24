IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India become new No.1 ODI team in world as they clean sweep New Zealand in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India become No.1 ODI team after beating New Zealand

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The Indian Cricket team on Tuesday thumped the New Zealand side in the 3rd ODI by 90 runs to clean sweep the series by 3-0. With this win, the Indian team has become the new No.1 ODI team in the world as they have gone past England, who now stand on second. Meanwhile, New Zealand are pushed to fourth.

Batting first, India rode on centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to post a formidable 385 for nine. In reply, New Zealand were all out for 295 in 41.2 overs with Devon Conway scoring a 100-ball 138. While skipper Rohit struck 101 off 85 balls, the young Gill blazed away to a 78-ball 112, after the visitors asked India to bat at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli chipped in with 36 off 27 balls after the opening duo added 212 runs in 26.1 overs. Later, Hardik Pandya smashed a 38-ball 54 to power India.

(Inputs from PTI)

More to follow...

