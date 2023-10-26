Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Dubai to host upcoming IPL 2024 auction; significant increase in total purse of each franchise | Reports

Dubai to host upcoming IPL 2024 auction; significant increase in total purse of each franchise | Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to host the Indian Premier League 2023 auction in Dubai and it will be the first time the event will be held overseas. All ten participating teams are also set to receive a big boost in spending for the 17th edition of the T20 tournament.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2023 6:36 IST
IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 29
Image Source : GETTY IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 29

Dubai is likely to host the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 player's auction on December 19. This will be the first the players' auction will be held overseas but there is no confirmation on the venue for the tournament yet. 

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the auction will be held on December 19 and teams will have until November 15 to submit the list of retained and released players. In a major development, all ten participating teams will have a purse of INR 100 crore to spend on the players (to retain the current player and to spend in the auction), an INR 5 crore increase from the previous INR 95 crore.

Teams are likely to spend the majority of the amount on securing deals with their key players. Teams' final purse value will be learned after they submit the list of retained players and an unspent amount from the 2023 auction will be added to their total amount before the 2024 auction.

Currently, Punjab Kings have the largest purse with INR 12.20 crore and they are likely to add more amount to it by releasing a bunch of players after disastrous results in IPL 2023. Champions Chennai Super Kings have INR 1.5 crore left in their purse while the last edition's runner-up Gujarat Titans have INR 4.5 crore.

Related Stories
IPL 2024 auction set to move out of India, tentative dates revealed

IPL 2024 auction set to move out of India, tentative dates revealed

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka further sink England's hopes for semi-final with dominant win

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka further sink England's hopes for semi-final with dominant win

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka surpass Pakistan to enter semifinal race, England slip to 9th

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka surpass Pakistan to enter semifinal race, England slip to 9th

Teams Current Purse Amount (INR) 
Punjab Kings 12.20 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad  6.55 crore
Gujarat Titans 4.45 crore
Delhi Capitals 4.45 crore
Lucknow Super Giants 3.55 crore
Rajasthan Royals 3.35 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.75 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders 1.65 crore
Chennai Super Kings 1.50 crore
Mumbai Indians 0.05 crore

Meanwhile, Australia's pace ace Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins are set to return to the IPL 2024 and will be in high demand in the auction. Their teammate Travis Head is also confirmed to participate in the auction and is likely to fetch big bucks on December 19.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News