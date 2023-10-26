Dubai to host upcoming IPL 2024 auction; significant increase in total purse of each franchise | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 29

Dubai is likely to host the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 player's auction on December 19. This will be the first the players' auction will be held overseas but there is no confirmation on the venue for the tournament yet.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the auction will be held on December 19 and teams will have until November 15 to submit the list of retained and released players. In a major development, all ten participating teams will have a purse of INR 100 crore to spend on the players (to retain the current player and to spend in the auction), an INR 5 crore increase from the previous INR 95 crore.

Teams are likely to spend the majority of the amount on securing deals with their key players. Teams' final purse value will be learned after they submit the list of retained players and an unspent amount from the 2023 auction will be added to their total amount before the 2024 auction.

Currently, Punjab Kings have the largest purse with INR 12.20 crore and they are likely to add more amount to it by releasing a bunch of players after disastrous results in IPL 2023. Champions Chennai Super Kings have INR 1.5 crore left in their purse while the last edition's runner-up Gujarat Titans have INR 4.5 crore.

Teams Current Purse Amount (INR) Punjab Kings 12.20 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 6.55 crore Gujarat Titans 4.45 crore Delhi Capitals 4.45 crore Lucknow Super Giants 3.55 crore Rajasthan Royals 3.35 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 1.65 crore Chennai Super Kings 1.50 crore Mumbai Indians 0.05 crore

Meanwhile, Australia's pace ace Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins are set to return to the IPL 2024 and will be in high demand in the auction. Their teammate Travis Head is also confirmed to participate in the auction and is likely to fetch big bucks on December 19.

