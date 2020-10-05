Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 with finger injury

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Amit Mishra during IPL 2020 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals have incurred a huge blow as veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the remainder of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League owing to a tendon injury he sustained while bowling during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah last week.

A Delhi Capitals official confirmed the news to ANI after scans were conducted on Sunday.

“The reports have come in and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season and we will need to look at a replacement. But the worst part is that he was looking in great rhythm and was bowling really well. His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the young spinners in the team,” the official said.

One of the most experienced IPL players, Mishra was playing his first game this season in the KKR tie and looked in fine touch even while other bowlers were being sent to the boundaries. He had hurt his fingers in the first over while attempting to take a catch against Nitish Rana. He however completed the over where he conceded just two runs and returned for his next to dismiss Shubman Gill. But after just four deliveries the physio was called upon to check on his injury. Mishra did not return after that.

“Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. Anything could happen, it is a funny game is T20s and especially here in Sharjah. We really have a good platform and we have to be insatiable with our work ethics and keep getting better game after game,” Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

