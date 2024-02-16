Delhi Capitals launch new jersey ahead of WPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS/PUMA Delhi Capitals have launched their new jersey ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals (DC), the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), have launched their new jersey ahead of the 2024 season. The DC women players, who sported the half-red, half-blue jersey which was the franchise kit in the 2022 edition of the IPL for its male players has done the same yet again. The DC women will be sporting the 2023 IPL jersey for the Delhi Capitals men while getting on board, sports apparel brand PUMA on board for the kit.

DP World is the principal sponsor with PUMA on the sleeves as the jersey sports red on the sleeves and the sides of the shirt with blue on the front, back and the pants. PUMA has inked a multi-year deal with the Delhi Capitals for the IPL and the WPL.

The Capitals will hope to go one better this time around after falling short at the final hurdle against the Mumbai Indians. This time, the Capitals will have a chance to play in front of their home crowd with the tournament set to be played in Bengaluru and Delhi. Most of the squad remains the same for Delhi except a couple of changes including the addition of Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, who smashed a maiden double hundred in Tests against South Africa on Friday, February 16.

The Capitals will kick off the tournament against the defending champions in what will be a repeat of the 2023 final at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, February 23. The first 11 games will take place in Garden City followed by the remaining 11 including the eliminator and the final in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2024: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu