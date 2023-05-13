DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings knock Delhi Capitals out of Playoffs race as they register win in thrilling match

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Kings celebrate

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals in the 59th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. With the win, PBKS have now managed to keep themselves alive. However, DC have been knocked out of the Playoffs race. DC won the toss and opted to bowl in the thrilling game. Coming to bat first, Punjab batters scored 167/7 in 20 overs. On the other hand, despite having a great start, Delhi batters managed to score just 136/8 in 20 overs and Shikhar Dhawan-led team won by 31 runs.

Prabhsimran played a brilliant knock of 103 runs off 65 balls. When none of the Punjab batters could cross 20 runs on a sluggish pitch, Prabhsimran guided his team from 46/3 to a competitive total. PBKS bowlers Harpreet Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) played an important role in collapsing the batting order of the home team.

Despite a good start and a brilliant batting knock of 27-ball 54 by skipper David Warner, DC batters failed to achieve the target. Warner and Phil Salt provided a flying start to Delhi but the spin duo of Brar and Chahar scalped six wickets for just 19 runs to slip Delhi from 69 for no loss to 88/6 in 10.1 overs.

Brar dismissed Warner, Phil Salt (21), Rilee Rossouw (5), and Manish Pandey (0). Chahar on the other hand, picked up wickets of Mitchell Marsh (3) and Axar Patel (1) in their quota of four overs. With 66 needed off 36 balls, Aman Khan (16) and Praveen Dubey (16) tried their hands before becoming the victims of Nathan Ellis (2/21).

Delhi have their next two matches against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on May 17 and May 20, respectively. On the other hand, Punjab have their next two matches against DC and Rajasthan Royals (May 19) which they will want to win in order to move closer to the Playoffs qualification.

