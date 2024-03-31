DC vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim first win amid selection issues against high-flying Chennai
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in a really crucial match for the 2020 finalists given they have lost both their matches so far in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Delhi will be hosting a couple of their home games in Vizag, their adopted home venue so that the groundsmen at Arun Jaitley Stadium get enough time to prepare pitches after the Women's Premier League. The Capitals need their Indian batters to stand up and be counted including Rishabh Pant because they can't afford to depend solely on the overseas batters. In the last game too after the start provided by Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, it seemed like the Capitals were on course to win but eventually faltered after a middle-order collapse. CSK, on the other hand, are coming off two wins in a row and look like one of the contenders. Hence, DC's task is cut out. Follow all the live updates of the DC vs CSK match.