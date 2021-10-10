DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction, today match playing XI, Fantasy tips, Match Streaming

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for DC vs CSK, 7:30 PM in India.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021, at Dubai International Stadium, here on Sunday. While CSK will be looking for their fourth IPL title, DC are eyeing their maiden crown.

The winner of the first IPL Qualifier between CSK and DC will move straight to the final and the losing side will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant)

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant has come in for criticism for being over-aggressive and it has to be seen if he shows a sense of restraint and makes bigger contributions. He has so far scored 362 runs in 14 matches including two fifties.

Batter (Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Shreyas Iyer)

CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been pivotal to the team's success this season and will have a big hand to play in the powerplay with the new ball on the degrading Dubai surface. Same applies for Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who had a healthy partnership of 88 runs in the last game against RCB. In case, you are willing to play fifth batsmen, Shreyas Iyer is not a bad choice as well given his consistency with the bat in the UAE leg.

All-rounders (Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Axar Patel)

Slow bowlers have a big role to play in the match and that's why the selection of spinners are going to crucial for the game. Axar Patel has picked six wickets in the last three games and is hard to miss. Dwayne Bravo has been doing the same for CSK as the medium-pacer has picked nine wickets in the last five games but did fail to pick a wicket in the last match. Jadeja has been on and off with the ball but has come handy with the bat down the order.

Bowlers (Shardul Thakur, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan)

Shardul Thakur has been the main strike bowler for CSK with 13 wickets in the UAE leg, including three wickets in the last match, and is hard to miss for the game. DC's pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan also have been among the go-to men for wickets. Some might have their reservations against Khan, given how he conceded the match in the last over to RCB in the last match but it can't take away the fact that the pacer has taken seven wickets in his last four matches.