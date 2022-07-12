David Warner grateful for Sri Lanka tour, extends gratitude for hosting Australian team amidst economic crisis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner thanks Sri Lanka for hosting him and the Australian team

The island nation Sri Lanka known for its exquisite beauty is facing one of the greatest economic crises of all time, its president has fled and people in the country are struggling to put food on their table, but at these troubled times, cricket has a come as a rescue and has helped to put a huge smile on the faces of the Sri Lankan fans.

When Australia's tour to Sri Lanka was announced, everybody had predicted that the mighty Aussies will easily steamroll the host side and will clinch every series that was a part of their tour. Till a certain point, Sri Lanka played that way and lost the T20I series by 2-1. However, after the T20I series concluded, it looked like a different Sri Lankan team had taken the field as they defeated the Australians 3-2 in the ODI series, and now, they have managed to level the two-match Test series by 1-1.

David Warner, who had a pretty decent outing in the Sri Lanka series has now taken to Instagram and has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Sri Lankan cricket team and the people of the island nation.

“Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip. What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can't wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family,” wrote 35-year-old Warner, a veteran of 96 Tests.

(Inputs from PTI)