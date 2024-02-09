AUS vs WI: David Warner, Adam Zampa guide Australia to thrilling win in first T20I against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adam Zampa vs West Indies in the 1st T20I on February 9, 2024

Australia avoided a late dram to clinch a thrilling 11-run win against West Indies in the first T20I match on Friday. David Warner's quickfire fifty boosted the hosts to a big total of 213 and then three wickets from Adam Zampa were enough to restrict impressive West Indies to 202/8 in Hobart.

Warner returned to international scenes for the first time since announcing his retirement from Test and ODIs last month. He also made his 100th T20I appearance and made it special by smashing 70 off just 36 balls. Warner stepped up at a toss as captain Mitchell Marsh tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Batting first, Warner and in-form Jos Inglis gave Australia a sensational start by adding 93 runs for the first wickets in just eight overs. Inglis scored 39 off 25 balls as Australia dominated West Indies bowling attack at the Bellerive Oval.

West Indies made a comeback in the middle overs with successive wickets of Marsh, Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. But with a late cameo of 37 off just 17 balls from a big-hitter Tim David boosted Australia past 200. Andre Russell took three wickets for 42 while the star pacer Alzarii Joseph picked two for the visiting side.

West Indies openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles also provided an impressive start to quickly balance the game. The experienced duo added 89 runs for the opening wicket in 8.3 overs to put West Indies on track for a potentially successful chase.

But Zampa bowled a stunning spell in the middle overs with valuable wickets of Charles, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell to shift the momentum towards Australia. The former captain Jason Holder, batting at no.9, smashed 34* off just 15 balls, but West Indies fell 11 runs short of the target.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph