Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Daryl Mitchell breaks Brendon McCullum's all-time World Cup record with sensational hundred

Daryl Mitchell breaks Brendon McCullum's all-time World Cup record with sensational hundred

Chasing a huge 398-run target in World Cup semifinal, Daryl Mitchell registered a brilliant hundred against India to keep New Zealand alive at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He broke Brendon McCullum's record for most sixes in ODI World Cup edition to script history.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2023 21:23 IST
Daryl Mitchell vs India at World Cup 2023 on November 15
Image Source : AP Daryl Mitchell vs India at World Cup 2023 on November 15

New Zealand produced a brilliant fightback while chasing a huge total against India in the World Cup 2023 semifinal on Sunday, November. After losing two early wickets, the Kiwi batters Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell pulled off a sensational stand for the third wickets to keep the balance at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. 

Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's brilliant hundreds helped India score 397 runs while batting first. This emerged as the biggest total in World Cup knockout matches and that produced a big pressure on New Zealand to provide a big start.

New Zealand lost both openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the first eight overs with just 39 runs on the scoreboard. In-form Daryl and star batter Williamson put the fight on with a sensational 181-run stand for the third wicket with the former scoring his second hundred in this tournament. 

Mitchell took only 85 balls to bring a memorable hundred with the help of eight fours and five sixes. Mitchell smashed the longest six of the tournament with a 107-metre strike off Ravindra Jadeja. Mitchell also broke Brendon McCullum's record for most sixes for New Zealand in the World Cup edition to script history.

The 32-year-old batting all-rounder has now recorded 20 sixes in the ongoing tournament and broke McCullum's record of 17 sixes which came during the 2015 edition.

Related Stories
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats after disastrous World Cup campaign

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats after disastrous World Cup campaign

'It's too good to be true' - Virat Kohli expresses his feelings after record-breaking century

'It's too good to be true' - Virat Kohli expresses his feelings after record-breaking century

Shaheen Afridi appointed Pakistan's T20I captain, Shan Masood named Test skipper

Shaheen Afridi appointed Pakistan's T20I captain, Shan Masood named Test skipper

Most sixes for New Zealand in a World Cup edition:

  1. 18* - Daryl Mitchell, 2023
  2. 17 - Brendon McCullum, 2015
  3. 17 - Rachin Ravindra, 2023
  4. 16 - Martin Guptill, 2015
  5. 14 - Ross Taylor, 2011

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News