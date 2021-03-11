Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET Out or not out? Gunathilaka's dismissal against West Indies sparks outrage on social media

Danushka Gunathilaka's manner of dismissal sparked controversy during the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Antigua on Wednesday.

The Sri Lanka opener was adjudged out for obstructing the field during the 22nd over of the game. However, the replays suggested that it might not have been deliberate attempt from Gunathilaka to change the course of the ball.

Windies captain Kieron Pollard appealed regardless, and the umpire referred the decision to the third umpire. Interestingly, the third umpire wasted no time in ruling the batsman out for obstructing the field.

Watch:

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, reacting to the dismissal on Twitter, even said that he wouldn't have appealed to the umpire, let alone believing the batsman was out.

Until that point, Sri Lanka were in a strong position in the game at 112/1, but the dismissal triggered a collapse of sorts as the visitors lost their next four wickets within 39 runs.

Sri Lanka eventually scored 232 in 49 overs, and West Indies chased down the target with eight wickets to spare -- thanks to Shai Hope's century (110) and Evin Lewis' 65-run innings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the dismissal: