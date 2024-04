Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai aim to return to winning ways after two losses vs high-flying Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score and Updates: It's not often that when Chennai Super Kings are a team under-pressure before a clash in the IPL but such has been this tournament that the five-time champions have had a middling tournament so far. Their middle-order has been caught yapping under pressure and in two games in a row, their openers have failed to fire. Against them are the Kolkata Knight Riders, who seemed to have found their 2012-2014 mojo with solid backups, outstanding first XI and all of them in form and firing. CSK will have their task cutout and would hope that their batters contribute while their bowlers come back to the form as the question remains regarding Mustafizur Rahman 's availability. Follow all the live updates of CSK vs KKR match-

