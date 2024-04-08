Monday, April 08, 2024
     
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai aim to return to winning ways after two losses vs high-flying Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024 Live: Chennai Super Kings have suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother with two losses in a row. Although they still are in the top four with a good net run rate, the five-time champions will be gunning for two points against strong KKR.

Written By : Rahul Pratyush, Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published on: April 08, 2024 18:32 IST
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score
Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai aim to return to winning ways after two losses vs high-flying Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score and Updates: It's not often that when Chennai Super Kings are a team under-pressure before a clash in the IPL but such has been this tournament that the five-time champions have had a middling tournament so far. Their middle-order has been caught yapping under pressure and in two games in a row, their openers have failed to fire. Against them are the Kolkata Knight Riders, who seemed to have found their 2012-2014 mojo with solid backups, outstanding first XI and all of them in form and firing. CSK will have their task cutout and would hope that their batters contribute while their bowlers come back to the form as the question remains regarding Mustafizur Rahman's availability. Follow all the live updates of CSK vs KKR match-

Live Match Scorecard

