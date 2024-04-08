Live now CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai aim to return to winning ways after two losses vs high-flying Kolkata Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024 Live: Chennai Super Kings have suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother with two losses in a row. Although they still are in the top four with a good net run rate, the five-time champions will be gunning for two points against strong KKR.