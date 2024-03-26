CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 7 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK will face GT today in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the runners-up of the last season, Gujarat Titans today in the seventh match of the season. Both teams are coming off victories in their respective season opener beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

CSK had a near perfect game against RCB as they chased down 170-odd runs with each of their top six batters contributing to the team's cause. With the ball too, they were spot on barring the partnership for the sixth wicket that blossomed in the second half. As for the Titans, they pulled off a sensational victory with superb death overs bowling against MI and will be keen on continuing in the same vein across all the facets of the game.

In terms of head to head record, GT are leading with three wins in five matches while CSK have won twice including the one in the final.

CSK vs GT Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 7th T20 match

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Ajinkya Rahane, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, R Sai Kishore

CSK vs GT Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The new CSK skipper will be looking to lead from the front now that the pressure of leading in first ever IPL match is out of his way. Ruturaj scored 15 runs at a strike-rate of 100 in the previous game and looked in good touch during his time in the middle.

Shubman Gill: Leading for the first time in IPL, Gill looked for more composed and took good decisions on the field. With the bat, he also looked solid scoring 31 runs off just 22 balls with three fours and a six to his name. However, Gill will now be keen on converting a good start into a big knock.

IPL 2024 Match 7 probable predicted XIs:

CSK probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

GT probable playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma