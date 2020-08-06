Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Credit to Rahul Dravid for outdoing Sachin Tendulkar at times: Ramiz Raja

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are the two of the pioneers of the Indian team. The duo has led Team India to numerous glorious victories and both of them are rated amongst the greatest batsmen to ever play the game.

Sachin was a naturally gifted player with immense talent, while Dravid had grit and perseverance that made him stood out.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja heaped praise on Dravid and said you’d always respect him. Raja feels making a name for himself in the presence of a great like Sachin is a big deal but Dravid didn't back down.

“Maybe Rahul Dravid wasn’t as gifted as Sachin Tendulkar but to survive and compete with a great cricketer takes a lot of you. You know you’ve tried your best which is still not good enough to be the best batsman in the team and that can put you down,” Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“But credit to Rahul Dravid, for at times outdoing Sachin Tendulkar. He was an extremely good batsman on a tough pitch because his defence was rock solid. And he had a great attitude as well at that pivotal No. 3 position and keeping as well,” Raja added.

Raja further said that team had immense faith in Dravid as they felt he will not let them down in tough situations.

“You’d always respect Rahul Dravid. The greatness of a player is judged in the dressing room. If the team feels he will not let them down in a tough situation, for a gritty 30 or a 50, that’s what matters,” Raja further said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage