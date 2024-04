CPL 2024 schedule announced, Guyana Amazon Warriors to begin title defence against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Caribbean Premier League fans.

The organising committee of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced the schedule for the 12th season of the marquee tournament. The T20 tournament is slated to kick-start on Thursday (August 29) and will run till Sunday (October 6).

The season features a newly unveiled franchise in the form of Antigua & Barbuda Royals. Antigua & Barbuda Royals will be replacing the now defunct Jamaica Tallawahs in the tournament. Their inclusion brings the CPL carnival back to Antigua for the first time in 10 years.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Warner Park Sporting Complex in St Kitts, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia, Kensington Oval in Barbados, Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, Guyana National Stadium in Providence, and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will host the entirety of the tournament, featuring 34 games.

The tournament opener will be contested between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. All the knockout fixtures will be played in Guyana.

Michael Hall, Tournament Operations Director expressed his excitement over the return of the CPL to Antigua after a decade. He expects the tournament "to have an even wider footprint in 2024".

"We are looking forward to getting underway in Antigua & Barbuda with matches back in the country for the first time in 10 years. It is also very pleasing to be back having home matches for all six teams with the Biggest Party in Sport set to have an even wider footprint in 2024," said Hall in a press release.

CPL 2024 Schedule: