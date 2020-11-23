COVID-19, players' illnesses hit Bengal T20 Challenge

Image Source : PTI File photo of Eden Gardens.

Three of the six teams in the Bengal T20 Challenge have called in replacements in their squad after players have been forced out following positive results for COVID-19 tests and on other medical grounds.

Mohun Bagan's Writtick Chatterjee has been forced out after testing Covid positive while Rajkumar Pal has left due to his father's illness, Cricket Association of Bengal said in a statement on Sunday. Sunil Kumar Dalal and Sourav Paul have replaced them in the 15-member squad.

East Bengal have to do without Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abhishek Raman after the duo tested positive for Covid. Abhijit Bhagat and Ranjot Singh Khaira have come in as their replacements. The team has made three changes in their standbys, with Sachin Kumar Yadav, Rohan Banerjee, and Shiv Patel coming in after two players from standby moved to the main squad, and Rahul Shetty left due to personal reasons.

Customs have replaced Dip Chatterjee, who has tested Covid positive, with Saikat Banerjee.