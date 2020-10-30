IPL 2020: I don’t know about the record; Chris Gayle after becoming first batsman to hit 1,000 T20 sixes

Image Source : PTI Chris Gayle

Explosing batsman Chris Gayle was on receiving end of what any batsman would hate to be in as he got out at 99 after smashing his 1000th T20 six in Abu Dhabi in a crucial encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

The 41-year-old Jamaican shot his eighth six of the ininngs to reach 99 but was castled by Jofra Archer in the very next delivery; leaving Gayle frustrated as he threw his bat in the air before appreciating Archer's effort with a friendly handshake.

His firework of an innings helped KXIP post 185/4 on a sluggish surface with KL Rahul chipping in with a valuable 46 in 120-run second-wicket stand with Gayle.

Speaking right after the innings, Gayle said he wasn’t aware of breaching the 1,000-six mark and said it was all down to his hard work at this age.

“I don't know the record (about the 1000 sixes), I'm still hitting it well. The hard work and the dedication over the years have paid off,” he said.

Speaking on missing out on his seventh IPL century by a solitary run that he promised his fans a century but in his mind, it’s a century.

“To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it's a century,” Gayle chuckled.

When asked how he felt after getting out on 99 as he throws away his bat in frustration, Gayle said he is feeling good as such things happen in cricket.

“Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good. To be honest, it's all about the mental aspect of my game and that's what keeps me going. I'm enjoying the cricket the same way,” he said.

