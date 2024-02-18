IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Can Ravichandran Ashwin bowl immediately after returning to team on Day 4?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: In a major boost to the Indian cricket team, Ravichandran Ashwin is set to rejoin the side on Day 4 of the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot. The Indian all-rounder left the team due to a family emergency after Day 2 of the Test and missed the entire third day due to the same. India called Devdutt Padikkal as his replacement but only as a fielder and not with the bat or the ball.

The Indian Board confirmed in the early period of Day 4 of the game that Ashwin is set to join the team. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," BCCI said in a statement.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match," the Board added.

Will Ashwin be allowed to bowl?

Players are generally not allowed to bowl if they have missed out on taking the field at the start of play or at any later time. According to the MCC rules, "he/she shall not be permitted to bowl, until having been back on the field of play for a period of time known as Penalty time as described in 24.2.3 to 24.2.7 and 24.3."

However, according to the same rules the penalty time will not be incurred if "in the opinion of the umpires, the player has been absent or has left the field for other wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury." Umpires can waive off the needed penalty time if they feel this and in that case, Ashwin will be allowed to bowl immediately after he is back.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said that Ashwin can bowl straightaway during commentary on Day 3. "Ravi Ashwin can come anytime during this Test Match and bowl straightaway. The umpires have given Ashwin that favour," Karthik said on air.

Ashwin's absence handicapped India with four bowlers but the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav did not let the Men in Blue miss him much. From being 207/2 at the start of the third day, the hosts bowled the English side out for 319. Mohammed Siraj took his career-best figures in India with figures of 4/84. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each as the hosts took a 126-run lead.