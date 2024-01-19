Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BBL Qualifier: Carrara Oval, Queensland Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers.

After an intensely competitive league stage, the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) has entered its business stage. The knockout stage of the tournament is upon us and it gets underway with the Qualifier between Brisbane Heat and three-time winners Sydney Sixers at the Carrara Oval on Friday (January 19).

Both Heat and Sixers have been two of the most spotless sides in the tournament and hence it makes for an intriguing arm wrestle. However, the departure of players like Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat captain), Sam Billings (Heat) and James Vince (Sydney Sixers) has certainly taken a bit of sheen away from the clash.

Munro was not only the captain of Heat but he is also their leading run-getter (224) this season and hence his absence weakens the side a bit leading into the marquee clash. On the other hand, the story is not much different for Sixers as they have also lost their leading run-scorer (244) of the season in the form of Vince.

Notably, both sides have quality bowlers who have made quite an impact this season. While right-arm pacer Xavier Bartlett and left-arm seamer Paul Walter have been turning heads at Heat, Ben Dwarshius and Jackso Bird have been commendable for Sixers with the ball in the tournament.

Carrara Oval Pitch Report

The wicket at Carrara Oval is traditionally known for its pace and seamers have enjoyed bowling on it. The venue is hosting its first and only game of the ongoing season, hence, a fresh wicket will be on offer for both sides to make the most out of. Batting will become easier as the game progresses because the surface will ease down a bit. So, the side batting second will hold the pole position unless it ends up letting the other team run away with the score.

Carrara Oval T20 Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 123

Average second innings score: 109

Highest total scored: 149/5 by AUS-W vs PAK-W

Highest score chased: 146/7 by Australia vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 92 all out by PAK-W vs AUS-W

Lowest total defended: 108/6 by South Africa vs Australia