BREAKING | Mohammed Shami ruled out of IND vs BAN series

Star India bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of entire IND vs BAN series

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2022 10:41 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : AP Mohammed Shami

IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: After the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, it is now time for India to take on Bangladesh in their home condition. India are slated to play two ODIs and two Test matches. With the start of this series, star India players are all set to return. Stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul have returned but ahead of the marquee series, India have sustained a huge blow. Star bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to announce a replacement.

(More to follow..)

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

