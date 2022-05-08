BREAKING: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw admitted to hospital due to high fever

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Prithvi Shaw | File Photo

Prithvi Shaw has been admitted to hospital owing to high fever. The reason for fever, however, is not known. Shaw put out the news himself via Instagram where he mentioned the same.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaw's Instagram story

Earlier today, Delhi Capitals players were forced into isolation after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19.

“One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms,” IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday’s match against Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day’s second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sources said a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus.

The Capitals’ matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai. As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

