Bowling to Rohit is easier as he struggles against in-swingers, Virat is slightly tougher: Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir was marvelous with the ball and not many could argue against the ex-Pakistan pacer's skillset. After his return to the sport, Amir was expected to carry forward the legacy of Pakistan’s legendary pace bowling force. As fate would have it, however, Amir decided to call it a day when he was only 28, ending his career with 119 wickets from 36 Tests, 81 wickets from 61 ODIs, and 59 scalps from 50 T20Is.

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently residing in the UK and willing to receive British citizenship in the future. Amir would be eligible to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he eventually acquires British citizenship.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the left-arm seamer picked the toughest batsman to bowl to. Amir chose Australia star Steve Smith, saying that the right-hander's technique is very difficult.

“I find it most difficult to bowl to Steve Smith. Because his technique is very difficult. He stands in such an angle that you don’t understand where to bowl to him,” Amir said in an interview with Cricwick.

Notably, Smith had also picked Amir as the most skillful bowler he has faced in his career. In an Instagram Q&A session last year, Smith had endorsed Amir.

Amir further also claimed that he doesn't find it hard to bowl against two modern-day stars of Indian cricket -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Amir was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. He dismissed India's top three comprising Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli, and left them reeling at 33/3 in the summit clash.

"I enjoy bowling in pressure situations. Similarly, I live matching up to the best batsmen in the world. Kohli’s performances speak for themselves, we don’t need to say anything. He’s proven himself in every format.

"He’s shown why he’s called King Kohli. He too wins pressure situations. I like bowling to him. Bowlers will keep getting batsmen out and it gives me immense satisfaction knowing that people like the idea of Kohli and I squaring off," said Amir.

Amir, in fact, finds it easier to bowl to Rohit due to the Indian opener's 'struggles' against in-swingers and deliveries that move away early on. "I haven't found it tough bowling to either. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit). I feel that I can get him out both ways. He struggles against the in-swinger from a left-armer and as well as against the ball that goes away early on.

"I may say that I find bowling to Virat slightly tougher because he revels in pressure situations, but otherwise, I've never found it difficult bowling to either of the two," he further explained.