Blow for Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Marsh returns to Australia due to injury | Report

Delhi Capitals have copped a major blow in the ongoing Indian Premier League as their star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned back to Australia due to his injury.

Marsh has missed the last two games for the Capitals due to a hamstring injury and the assistant coach Pravin Amre hinted that the all-rounder will be out of action for a week. Now according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Marsh has returned to Australia for the treatment of his partial tear in his right hamstring.

Amre had opened up on Marsh's injury after DC's loss to Mumbai Indians in the high-scoring contest at the Wankhede Stadium. He said that the all-rounder has gone for a scan and the report will come in a week. "A few of our players are injured, and the worrying sign is Mitch Marsh. He has gone for a scan and the physios will give us a report in a week's time. Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can [play the entire season] or not depends on the reports," Amre said after DC lost to MI on April 7.

Notably, Sourav Ganguly earlier confirmed that Marsh has picked up an injury. Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways in their 6th match after beating Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Led by a brilliant bowling effort from Kuldeep Yadav, DC restricted LSG to 167. The Capitals then brought their best with the bat. Prithvi Shaw provided the early impetus before Rishabh Pant and IPL debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk took on the baton for rest of the period. Pant scored 44 from 24 balls, while Jake Fraser made 55 from 35 to take DC home.

"Little relief, we wanted a win badly. I was talking to the boys saying we need to think like champions, we need to keep fighting hard. (On bowling) We have phases where we are not up to the mark, some individuals have to take responsibility for that. However, we stick together as a group. Some things you can control, some things we can't. (On team combination) I think we are getting closer to the right XI, but we've had so many injuries in this group. However, you can't keep complaining about that. (On Fraser-McGurk) Hopefully, we've found our new number 3, haven't thought too much about it. Hope he can continue," DC captain Pant said after the win over LSG.