Ben Stokes reacts to Alex Hales' return to England's T20 team | READ

When England's T20 World Cup squad was announced, there was no mention of Alex Hales. It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Hales may have been dreaming of this moment for the past three years.

Well, the dream has finally come true. Alex Hales has been recalled to England's T20 World Cup and for the 7-match T20 series against Pakistan after Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the tournament down-under owing to an injury.

Reacting to Hales' inclusion, England's Test skipper Ben Stokes said that Alex Hales is one of the best T20 players in the world, and both of them share the goal of winning World Cups for the country.

"My goal, Alex’s goal and everyone else’s goal who is part of that squad are to win the World Cup. Alex is definitely one of the best T20 players in the world and unfortunately, with what happened with Jonny we had to call another player up. Alex is definitely one of the guys that bowlers don’t want to be bowling at in the T20 format. We’ve both got the same goal to win World Cups."

Earlier, in a heartbreaking note, Jonny Bairstow made everyone aware of the fact that he won't be available for games in the immediate future after suffering a lower limb injury in a freak accident.

"Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back… Jonathan Marc," wrote Bairstow in his Instagram post.

"England and Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury," ECB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ben Duckett replaced Bairstow for the 3rd test vs South Africa.

"Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the LV= Insurance third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday," said ECB.

England's T20 World Cup Squad

Jos Buttler

Moeen Ali

Harry Brook

Sam Curran

Alex Hales

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Phil Salt

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

