BCCI penalises KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad following LSG vs CSK clash in Lucknow

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined both Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul for maintaining a slow over-rate in the 34th match of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants failed to get through their overs on time and hence Rahul and Ruturaj have been fined Rs 12 lakhs each.

This is Rahul's and Ruturaj's first offence of the ongoing season and hence they have been fined only Rs 12 lakh each. A repetition of a similar offence would lead to a heavier penalty.

While the news of getting fined is never a good one, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain won't mind it much as he played a superb knock of 82 off 53 balls and also grabbed two catches to take his team over the line. Rahul's heroics helped LSG break a two-match losing streak and has helped them gain eight points.

"KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lakh," BCCI's official statement on the matter read.

On the other hand, the fine levied by the apex governing body of the sport in the country on Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to leave a bitter taste in his mouth as the right-handed batter was neither able to contribute much with the willow in hand nor he ended up on the winning side.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lakh," BCCI's statement read.