BCCI invites applications for bowling and fielding coaches for Indian women's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications regarding the appointment of bowling and fielding coaches for the Indian women's cricket team. BCCI has officially put forward the advertisement inviting applications for the aforementioned positions on its website.

As per a statement issued by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the candidates will be offered two-year contracts and must have represented India or any other country at the highest level, or should at least have a minimum National Cricket Academy (NCA) level 'B' certified coaching certificate or similar certification from a recognised organisation or institute and having played a minimum of 30 first-class matches.

"Or, should have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum 1 season or a T20 franchise/state team for a minimum of two seasons," the statement read.

The apex cricketing governing body in India has requested all interested candidates to file their applications by 6 PM (Indian Standard Time), on August 10.

There are several vacant spots in the Indian women's cricket team's management with the prestigious position of the head coach up for grabs. India haven't had a head coach since December 2022 after the BCCI moved former head coach Ramesh Powar to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Though the BCCI had brought former India player Hrishikesh Kanitkar on board as the batting coach of the side and he was also in charge of the marquee home series against Australia and the T20 World Cup in South Africa. The interviews for the position of the head coach have been conducted already by the Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), but there is still no announcement regarding the appointment about the same.

As per several reports, former Mumbai cricketer Amol Mazumdar is leading the race to be appointed as the next head coach among the ones who have been interviewed by the CAC.

