BCCI Elections: Roger Binny officially succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

After much speculation the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will officially have a new successor to Sourav Ganguly in the form of Roger Binny. Member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, Binny will succeed Ganguly as 36th President of BCCI while Jay Shah will continue as the secretary of the BCCI. The announcement brings an end to the much-awaited wait for a new President as the new administration will carry on work with the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Binny filed his nomination for the post of president last Tuesday (October 11) and got the top job unopposed. Binny, 67, was the only candidate to have filed nomination for the post and replaced Ganguly as BCCI chief when the Board held its AGM on October 18 in Mumbai.

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions over the past week, it was decided that Binny was the best pick as the 36th Board president, one of the sources familiar with the development, said. Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also filed nomination and will continue as BCCI Secretary for a second consecutive term as no other candidate filed a nomination.

The medium pacer was one of the architects of India's historic World Cup triumph in 1983. In eight games, he took 18 wickets, the highest in that edition of the prestigious tournament. Binny has served as a member of the senior selection committee in the past when Sandeep Patil was the chairman.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal, who is currently the treasurer, is likely to become the new IPL chairman. He might replace Brijesh Patel. Influential Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar could be the new treasurer which might mean that he won't become Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. He was supposed to take up the role with support from the Sharad Pawar faction.

