BCCI announces schedule for India women's bilateral series against England and Australia at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian women's cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the itinerary for India's upcoming home series against England and Australia. In what is expected to be a grand home season, the India A team will host England A for three T20 games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be followed by the India women hosting England for a three-match T20I series and a one-off Test.

All the T20I games will be played at the Wankhede and the four-day Test match is slated to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. England's departure will be followed by Australia's arrival on the Indian soil. The Aussies will compete with the Indian team in a multi-format series featuring a Test, three T20Is and three ODIs.

Wankhede Stadium will play host to the one-off Test and the three ODIs. The completion of the ODI series will pave the way to the T20I extravaganza and they are slated to be organised at the DY Patil Stadium.

India A vs England A:

Date Time Match Venue November 29, 2023 1:30 PM 1st T20 Wankhede Stadium December 1, 2023 1:30 PM 2nd T20 Wankhede Stadium December 3, 2023 1:30 PM 3rd T20 Wankhede Stadium

India vs England:

Date Time Match Venue December 6, 2023 7 PM 1st T20I Wankhede Stadium December 9, 2023 7 PM 2nd T20I Wankhede Stadium December 10, 2023 7 PM 3rd T20I Wankhede Stadium December 14 to December 17, 2023 9:30 AM Test DY Patil Stadium

India vs Australia:

Date Time Match Venue 21 December to December 24, 2023 9:30 AM Test Wankhede Stadium 28 December, 2023 1:30 PM 1st ODI Wankhede Stadium 30 December, 2023 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Wankhede Stadium 2 January, 2024 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Wankhede Stadium 5 January, 2024 7 PM 1st T20I DY Patil Stadium 7 January, 2024 7 PM 2nd T20I DY Patil Stadium 9 January, 2024 7 PM 3rd T20I DY Patil Stadium

Latest Cricket News