Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nigar Sultana during Women's ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

India women's recent limited-overs international tour of Bangladesh made the headlines more due to the controversies that it gave birth to rather than the quality of cricket that it offered.

The third ODI between the two Asian teams saw tempers flare as India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lost her cool after an umpiring decision went against her. She hit the stumps at the striker's end using her bat in exasperation and was livid with the decision that led to her dismissal. India who were looking favourites to win the contest lost control in the dying moments and the game ended in a tie.

In an interview with Revsportz, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana reflected on the entire controversy surrounding Harmanpreet's dismissal and admitted that it is natural for players to lose their cool on the field of play but the fact that it was not restricted between the 22 yards disappointed her the most.

"You are right in saying such things happen in sports and it is not the first time. You are also right in saying that it happened in the heat of the moment. However, had it been restricted to the field of play, honestly speaking I would not have felt bad about it or felt disappointed. I would have told my players that it was all in the intensity of the moment and it is better than all of us moved on from it. But what really disappointed me was that it was not restricted to the field of play," said Nigar.

The 25-year-old Bangladesh skipper also revealed that a lot of her teammates look up to Harmanpreet and have a sense of admiration for the things that the 34-year-old has achieved in the sport thus far.

"Let me tell you something. For my players too Harmanpreet is a legend of the game. They too look up to her. And when they came and said to me how can a legend of her stature do this to us, I felt sad and disappointed. That’s what has pained me the most," added Nigar.

Latest Cricket News