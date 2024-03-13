BAN vs SL: Live streaming and broadcast details of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : BANGLADESH CRICKET BOARD Bangladesh players in Chattogram.

Bangladesh are all geared up to write a new chapter in their latest rivalry with Sri Lanka as the two sides are set to take on each other in a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday (March 13). All the games of the ODI series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

An ODI series looks out of context in a year where there are no major ODI tournaments to be played. However, the growing rivalry between the two Asian sides promises to spice up the series and in all likelihood will attract plenty of eyeballs.

The Bangla Tigers are heading into the series without the services of their veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan. Therefore, his absence might hurt the hosts who look desperate to get one back to the Lankan Lions after a 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded T20I series.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan selection committee headed by Upul Tharanga has selected a formidable ODI squad for the series. Led by Kusal Mendis who is yet to drop a series since being appointed the full-time skipper, Sri Lanka look favourites to win the series.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be streamed live on FanCode.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series on TV?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.



Bangladesh Squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.