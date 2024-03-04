BAN vs SL 1st T20I Pitch Report: How will surface at Sylhet play?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BANGLADESH CRICKET Bangladesh team

The three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set to commence today (March 4). This is a crucial series keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in June in the West Indies and the USA. With Shakib Al Hasan astill unavailable, Najmul Hossain Shanto has been named the captain even in the shortest format and the team is brimming with talent as they look to build for the mega event.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will miss their skipper Wanindu Hasaranga in the first two T20Is as he has been banned for his outburst over the umpire during the T20I series against Afghanistan. Charith Asalanka has been named the stand-in captain for now and Hasaranga is expected to take over later. The first T20I will be played at the Sylhet international cricket stadium in Sylhet. Let us know how the pitch will behave for the series opener:

Sylhet Pitch Report

The surface in Sylhet is expected to be decent to bat on. The recent matches played at the venue in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) also saw scores in excess of 160 being par or even challenging at times. Even though numbers suggest batting first will be better, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl.

BAN vs SL Sylhet - T20I Numbers Game

Matches played - 48

Matches won batting first - 28

Matches won bowling first - 20

Average first innings score - 129

Highest total - 210 by BAN vs SL

Highest score chased - 193 by NED vs IRE

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis