BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh (BAN) will be looking to avoid a series loss when they take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the second ODI match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, July 8. Afghanistan stunned the hosts in the first match with a dominant 17-run win on the DLS method to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh managed to score a total of 169/9 while batting first after impressive bowling from Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and spin ace Rashid Khan. Towid Hridoy scored fifty for the hosts but the likes of Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tamim Iqbal struggled for big scores in the first match.

​Pitch Report - BAN vs AFG at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a bowling-friendly surface. The pitch has a slow surface where spinners get plenty of turn on the ball from the start. Both Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman dominated the last match here while the pacers also enjoyed a good amount of help with an extra seam with a new ball.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Teams will prefer bowling first here after Afghanistan recorded a dominant win while chasing in the last match. Teams batting first have registered wins in only 10 of 26 ODI matches played here so far.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 26

Matches won batting first: 10

Matches won bowling first: 16

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 222

Average 2nd Innings scores: 185

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 409/8 (50 Ov) by IND vs BAN

Highest score chased - 288/3 (42.1 Ov) by BAN vs ZIM

Lowest total recorded - 44/10 (24.5 Ov) by ZIM vs BAN

Lowest score defended - 169/9 (43 Ov) by BAN vs AFG

Full Squads -

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman

