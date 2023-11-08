Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shubman Gill ends Babar Azam's unchallenged supremacy in ICC ODI Player Rankings, claims career-best position

Shubman Gill ends Babar Azam's unchallenged supremacy in ICC ODI Player Rankings, claims career-best position

Both Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are sitting at the top of the men's ODI player rankings in the batting and bowling categories respectively. Gill is continuing his red-hot form in the 50-overs format and is leading the run-scoring charts in ODIs in this calendar year.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2023 14:00 IST
Shubman Gill (left) and Babar Azam (right).
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill (left) and Babar Azam (right).

India's young batting sensation Shubman Gill has done what no other batter was able to achieve in almost three years of ODI cricket as the Fazilka-born dethroned Babar Azam of Pakistan to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings on Wednesday, November 8.

Shubman has aggregated a total of 830 rating points and has pipped Babar as the latter has now slipped to the No. 2 spot with 824 ratings to his credit. The 24-year-old India opener displayed some outstanding form in the game against Sri Lanka on November 2 while playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and contributed to India's biggest win in the ongoing World Cup.

The young India star is in red-hot form in the ongoing calendar year and is leading the run charts. He has aggregated 1149 runs in 26 ODIs this year at a staggering average of 63.00. It's not only the average at which he has aggregated his runs, it's also the strike rate that has dented the opposition bowling line-ups badly. Shubman wields a strike rate of 103.72 - the highest among the top three run-getters in ODIs this year.

On the other hand, the ongoing World Cup has not exactly panned out as per expectations for Pakistan skipper Babar. Rated among the best batters on display in the ongoing World Cup, Babar has not quite lived up to the hype and has amassed 282 runs in eight games at a decent average of 40.28 with the help of four half-centuries. 

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News