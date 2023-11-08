Shubman Gill ends Babar Azam's unchallenged supremacy in ICC ODI Player Rankings, claims career-best position

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill (left) and Babar Azam (right).

India's young batting sensation Shubman Gill has done what no other batter was able to achieve in almost three years of ODI cricket as the Fazilka-born dethroned Babar Azam of Pakistan to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings on Wednesday, November 8.

Shubman has aggregated a total of 830 rating points and has pipped Babar as the latter has now slipped to the No. 2 spot with 824 ratings to his credit. The 24-year-old India opener displayed some outstanding form in the game against Sri Lanka on November 2 while playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and contributed to India's biggest win in the ongoing World Cup.

The young India star is in red-hot form in the ongoing calendar year and is leading the run charts. He has aggregated 1149 runs in 26 ODIs this year at a staggering average of 63.00. It's not only the average at which he has aggregated his runs, it's also the strike rate that has dented the opposition bowling line-ups badly. Shubman wields a strike rate of 103.72 - the highest among the top three run-getters in ODIs this year.

On the other hand, the ongoing World Cup has not exactly panned out as per expectations for Pakistan skipper Babar. Rated among the best batters on display in the ongoing World Cup, Babar has not quite lived up to the hype and has amassed 282 runs in eight games at a decent average of 40.28 with the help of four half-centuries.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News