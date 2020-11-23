Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad departs for New Zealand tour

Image Source : TWITTER/BABARAZAM258 This will be Babar Azam's maiden appearance for Pakistan as their captain in the longest format of the game.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan side has departed for New Zealand as the side is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests. The tour will begin on December 18 with T20I series, followed by the Test matches in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch respectively.

For Pakistan, it will a third international assignment since the resumption of cricket following the coronavirus outbreak. The Pakistan side had earlier toured England for a three-match Test and T20I series, and then hosted Zimbabwe for three T20I and as many ODIs.

The Pakistan players also took part in the 2020 Pakistan Super League knockouts, which took place between November 14-17. The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings lifted the PSL title.

Taking to Twitter, Azam posted a selfie with the entire Pakistan squad. "Next stop, New Zealand. #PAKvNZ," wrote Azam.

Earlier, Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tour of New ealand after suffering from fever. In a statement, the PCB said that safeguarding the health of their players remains a top priority for the board.

“The decision to withdraw Zaman from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Zaman was isolated from the rest of the Pakistan squad in the team hotel and was declared not fit to travel with his teammates.