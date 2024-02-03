Australia women vs South Africa women 1st ODI: Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia women vs South Africa women.

After an intriguing T20I series, South Africa and hosts Australia are gearing up to take on each other in a three-match ODI series, starting Saturday, with the first fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The winner of the keenly contested T20I series was decided in the final fixture in Hobart after Australia won the contest by five wickets and four balls to spare to seal the series.

The ODI leg of the bilateral contest also promises to be mouthwatering as both teams have some stand-out performers who are capable of winning games on their day.

Notably, the Proteas women have never defeated Australia women in an ODI fixture, however, it was the same in the T20I circuit before the Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa scripted history at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on January 28 and won their first-ever T20I game against Australia.

Hence, the stats are subject to change and it shouldn't come as a surprise if South Africa manage to get one in their winning column against Australia as the 50-over series gets underway on Saturday.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval for the first ODI between South Africa women and Australia women is going to be flat and ideal for batting. Batters from both sides stand a strong chance of getting runs under their belt unless they play rash shots.

Adelaide Oval ODI Record and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 92

Matches won batting first: 49

Matches won bowling first: 41

Average first innings score: 227

Average second innings score: 199

Highest total scored: 369/7 by Australia vs Pakistan

Highest score chased: 303/9 by Sri Lanka vs England

Lowest total recorded: 70 all out by Australia vs New Zealand

Lowest total defended: 140 all out by Pakistan vs West Indies

South Africa's ODI squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Australia's ODI squad:

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham