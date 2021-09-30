Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 1 Live: AUS W vs IND W Test Live updates from Gold Coast

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 1: Follow Live scores and updates of AUS W vs IND W Day 1 from the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

Welcome to our live coverage of historic Pink Ball Test between Australia Women and India Women from Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. After ending Australia's 28-match winning streak in the women's ODIs, the buoyant Indian women will take on the hosts in the historic Day/Night Test in Gold Coast from September 30. This will be India women's first-ever Pink Ball Test match. The Mithali Raj-led Indian team came back strongly after a disappointing defeat in the first ODI of the series against Australia and even as the side lost 1-2, its fighting performances in the second and third ODIs were lauded by fans and experts alike. Earlier this year, Team India held England to an incredible draw in its first Test in seven years and Mithali and co. will be aiming for a similar outing this time around.

Match Preview: The Indian squad has very little idea about how the shiny pink ball will behave during the course of the game at the Metricon Stadium. Australia, who played their lone day-night Test in November 2017, also go into the game with limited practice but their potent pace attack will be looking forward to wreaking havoc at the greenish pitch here. FULL PREVIEW