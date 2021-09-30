Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Live Streaming: Watch AUS W vs IND W Test Live Online

At what time does Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test start?

After ending Australia's 28-match winning streak in the women's ODIs, the buoyant Indian women will take on the hosts in the historic Day/Night Test in Gold Coast from September 30. This will be India women's first-ever Pink Ball Test match. The Mithali Raj -led Indian team came back strongly after a disappointing defeat in the first ODI of the series against Australia and even as the side lost 1-2, its fighting performances in the second and third ODIs were lauded by fans and experts alike. Earlier this year, Team India held England to an incredible draw in its first Test in seven years and Mithali and co. will be aiming for a similar outing this time around. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Live Streaming Cricket online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test will start at 10.00 AM.

When is the Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test?

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test will take place on September 30 (Thursday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test on the Sony Sports network.

What are the squads for Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test?

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht