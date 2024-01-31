Australia vs West Indies ODI Series: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia vs West Indies

After an exhilarating Test series, Australia and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match ODI series starting from February 2. Both captains from Tests are not a part of ODIs, with Steve Smith leading the hosts while Shai Hope is West Indies' ODI captain. This is the first series for Australia in the format ever since they lifted the World Cup for the record extending sixth time in November last year beating hosts India in the final.

Very few players from the World Cup winning squad are part of this series while West Indies are coming off a massive 2-1 win over England at home. They missed out on the World Cup qualification but will be looking to make it to the next mega event with consistent performances. The visitors will be tested to the hilt over the course of next three games but the fighting spirit they showed in the Test series, Australia will do anything but not count out the Caribbeans.

Here's all you need to know about the series:

Schedule

February 2 - 1st ODI: Melbourne Cricket Ground - 9 AM IST

February 4 - 2nd ODI: Sydney Cricket Ground - 9 AM IST

February 6 - 3rd ODI: Manuka Oval, Canberra - 9 AM IST

Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Josh Inglis, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kavem Hodge, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Broadcast Details and live streaming

The AUS vs WI ODI Series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. All the matches of this series can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar as well.