Mitchell Starc's toe crusher floors Shamar Joseph, forces latter to retire on day 3 of Gabba Test | WATCH

Rated as one of the best exponents of the yorker, Mitchell Starc produced yet another masterpiece for the gallery on Saturday to leave Shamar Joseph languishing on the floor.

The incident happened on the fourth delivery of the 73rd over as Starc delivered a searing yorker which crashed into Joseph's toe (front foot). The Aussies shrieked in appeal and the on-field umpire Sharfuddoula adjudged Joseph Plumb in front.

Joseph, who was hobbling in pain, reviewed immediately and the replay showed that Starc had overstepped. Hence, the umpire had to overturn his decision but that didn't do any good to the West Indians as the physio had to take Joseph out of the field after the intensity of his pain increased gradually. He eventually retired hurt at an individual score of three runs off 14 balls.

As a result, West Indies' second innings ended at 193 and Australia were asked to chase 216. Quite akin to their first innings, Australia got off to a poor start as Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne got out after scoring 10 and five runs respectively.

The two quick wickets brought optimism to the West Indian camp but they are most likely to take the field on day four at the Gabba without the services of Joseph, and it may cost them the contest. Steven Smith and Cameroon Green remained unbeaten at the end of the day's play with the hosts requiring 156 more runs to win.

Australia's playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw

West Indies playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph

Bench: Gudakesh Motie, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie