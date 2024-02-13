Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Perth Stadium Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pitch at the Perth Stadium.

West Indies' month-long tour of Australia is about to come to a close as the two teams are set to lock horns with each other in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday (February 13). Australia have already put the series in their bag and have the opportunity to register a clean sweep to dent the momentum of the visitors.

Australia are breathing fire and are trying to test their players and playing combinations with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon. They have added Jake Fraser-McGurk and Wes Agar to their squad for the 3rd match of the series and it seems that the dashing batter may get an opportunity to make his T20I debut on Tuesday.

On the other hand, West Indies have had problems with their bowling as none of their bowlers have looked penetrative which is a major concern for their skipper Rovman Powell and the entire team management. The tourists came into the series on the back of an impressive win over the reigning T20 world champions England and therefore would like to secure a win in the 3rd T20I to salvage their pride.

Perth Stadium Pitch Report

Perth is the quickest venue in Australia and therefore the pacers from both sides would love bowling on the 22-yard strip at the ground. The batters will have to be wary of the short ball challenge, especially, from those bowlers who are rapid and can get the ball to rise from short of good length.

The ground dimensions are quite big and therefore the spinners will also be encouraged to give the ball a bit more air as compared to the other venues. However, they aren't expected to get much out of the surface and would rely on inducing false strokes.

Perth Stadium T20I Records and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 133

Average second innings score: 134

Highest total scored: 208/6 by England vs Australia

Highest score chased: 158/3 by Australia vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded: 112 all out by Afghanistan vs England

Lowest total defended: 130/8 by Zimbabwe vs Pakistan