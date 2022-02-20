Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SL T20I match on TV and online

Follow us on Image Source : QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka collides with teammate Charith Asalanka as he takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Ben McDermott during the 5th T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 5th T20I

Melbourne Cricket Ground

February 20, Sunday

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match be played?

The 5th match of the five-match T20I series Australia vs Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, February 20.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match be played?

The 5th T20I match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When will the match between Australia vs Sri Lanka start?

The 5th T20I match Australia vs Sri Lanka will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match will be aired live on Sony Six Network.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match online?

The online streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Ramesh MendisRoston Chase, Hayden Walsh