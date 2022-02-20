Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SL T20I match on TV and online

Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SL T20I match on TV and online

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 5th T20I: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for AUS vs SL 5th at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2022 12:31 IST
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka collides with teammate Charith Asalanka as he takes a catch to dismiss A
Image Source : QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka collides with teammate Charith Asalanka as he takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Ben McDermott during the 5th T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. 

LIVE Score Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score AUS vs SL 5th T20 Live Match Updates

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 5th T20I
Melbourne Cricket Ground
February 20, Sunday

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match be played?

The 5th match of the five-match T20I series Australia vs Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, February 20. 

Related Stories

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match be played?

The 5th T20I match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

When will the match between Australia vs Sri Lanka start?

The 5th T20I match Australia vs Sri Lanka will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match will be aired live on Sony Six Network.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match online?

The online streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads
Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Ramesh MendisRoston Chase, Hayden Walsh

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News