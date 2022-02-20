Follow us on Image Source : QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES Australia's Glenn Maxwell bats during the 5th T20 against Sri Lanka at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

LIVE Score Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score AUS vs SL 5th T20 Live Match Updates

Sri Lanka (Playing XI) Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Australia (Playing XI) Aaron Finch(c), Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The AUS vs SL 5th T20I will be broadcast by Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I will be available on the SonyLiv app and the website.