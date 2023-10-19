Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play for World Cup 2023 match?

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play for World Cup 2023 match?

Australia vs Bangladesh pitch report for 20th October: Australia will take on Pakistan in their fourth match of the ongoing World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia just have a solitary win in their three matches thus far whereas Pakistan have won two out of their three games.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2023 23:55 IST
Pat Cummins (left) and Babar Azam (right)
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins (left) and Babar Azam (right)

The Pat Cummins-led Australia will take on Pakistan in match No. 18 of the ongoing World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. Both teams experienced contrasting fortunes in their last games and that's what makes the contest between them a must-watch.

While Pakistan's unbeaten streak in the tournament was snapped by India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia, on the other hand, claimed their first win of the edition after they emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

Pakistan are fourth on the points table with four points to their credit and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.137 whereas the five-time ODI world champions Australia only have two points and a net run rate of -0.734. Both teams have not played an ODI against each other lately and hence it might turn out to be a riveting clash.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is traditionally known to assist batters. With short boundary dimensions, batters are expected to dominate the contest yet again and bowlers might have to grind really hard to get the results in their favour. The ball tends to fly off the willow at the venue and hence it is one of the high-scoring grounds in India.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 38

Matches won batting first: 14

Matches won bowling first: 20

Related Stories
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unbeaten hundred boosts India to fourth straight win

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unbeaten hundred boosts India to fourth straight win

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar turns up at MCA Stadium in Pune to cheer for India against Bangladesh

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar turns up at MCA Stadium in Pune to cheer for India against Bangladesh

'No major damage' - Rohit Sharma provides positive update on Hardik Pandya's injury

'No major damage' - Rohit Sharma provides positive update on Hardik Pandya's injury

Average first innings score: 232

Average second innings score: 215

Highest total scored: 383/6 by India vs Australia

Highest score chased: 329/7 by Ireland vs England

Lowest total recorded: 114 all out by India women vs South Africa women

Lowest total defended: 166/4 by India vs England

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News