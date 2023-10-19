AUS vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play for World Cup 2023 match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins (left) and Babar Azam (right)

The Pat Cummins-led Australia will take on Pakistan in match No. 18 of the ongoing World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. Both teams experienced contrasting fortunes in their last games and that's what makes the contest between them a must-watch.

While Pakistan's unbeaten streak in the tournament was snapped by India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia, on the other hand, claimed their first win of the edition after they emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

Pakistan are fourth on the points table with four points to their credit and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.137 whereas the five-time ODI world champions Australia only have two points and a net run rate of -0.734. Both teams have not played an ODI against each other lately and hence it might turn out to be a riveting clash.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is traditionally known to assist batters. With short boundary dimensions, batters are expected to dominate the contest yet again and bowlers might have to grind really hard to get the results in their favour. The ball tends to fly off the willow at the venue and hence it is one of the high-scoring grounds in India.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 38

Matches won batting first: 14

Matches won bowling first: 20

Average first innings score: 232

Average second innings score: 215

Highest total scored: 383/6 by India vs Australia

Highest score chased: 329/7 by Ireland vs England

Lowest total recorded: 114 all out by India women vs South Africa women

Lowest total defended: 166/4 by India vs England

