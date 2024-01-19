Friday, January 19, 2024
     
  5. Australia thump West Indies on day 3 of Adelaide Test to seal series opener

Josh Hazlewood dazzled brightly with his spectacular performance with the ball. He bagged 4/44 in the first innings and backed it up with a match-winning fifer (5/35) in the second to leave West Indies dazed. Travis Head won the Player of the Match award for his gutsy 119 in the first innings.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 7:01 IST
Australia's domineering run in the ongoing Australian summer witnessed a new chapter of dominance on Friday (January 19) when Pat Cummins and his men defeated the West Indies by 10 wickets in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The win has helped the hosts take an unassailable lead in the two-match series. Australia's impressive victory came on day three after the opening pair of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja easily scaled the 26-run target in just 6.4 overs.

Notably, day 3 started with West Indies looking to survive the scare of an innings defeat. 

The pair of wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph resumed the day's play with the scoreboard reading 73/6. But before the duo could add anything substantial to the overnight score, Mitchell Starc struck with the ball and removed Joshua at an individual score of 18.

Joshua's dismissal emerged as an ominous sign for the Kraigg Brathwaite side, suggesting that the end was near and inevitable, and that's exactly what happened.

The Windies folded from 84/7 to 120 all out as Josh Hazlewood claimed a five-for (5/35) in the second innings and finished with match figures of 9/79.

With just 25 on the board to defend, the West Indians quicks, who were immensely impressive in the first innings had hardly any cushion to work with and their body language reflected the same. West Indies' batting was extremely disappointing throughout the game as it went from bad to appalling in the matter of just 24 hours.

The Men from the Caribbean will have a lot of thinking to do as they have just five days to regroup and come back strongly for the second Test of the series, slated to be played at what is considered one of the most intimidating and least preferred venues by touring parties that come to Australian shores - The Gabba.

The second Test will get underway on January 25.

