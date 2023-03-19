Australia register their largest ODI win against India, beat men in blue in just 11 overs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australia beat India

Australia thrashed India in a one-sided 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Interestingly, it was the largest victory registered by the Aussies against India in the format in terms of ball remaining. Moreover, it was also their third largest victory against any team in the ODIs as they clinched win in just 11 overs with 234 balls remaining. Coming to bat first, India wee bundled out at 117 runs. However, Australia won by 10 wickets with Mitchell Marsh smashing a brilliant half-century. The series is now levelled 1-1.

Following are the largest wins registered by Australia in ODIs (By balls remaining):

AUS vs U.S.A (2004) - Match won by 9 wickets with 253 balls remaining

AUS vs WI (2013) - Match won by 9 wickets with 244 balls remaining

AUS vs IND (2023) - Match won by 10 wickets with 234 balls remaining

AUS vs ENG (2003) - Match won by 10 wickets with 226 balls remaining

AUS vs IRE (2007) - Match won by 10 wickets with 226 balls remaining

In the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl. The Indian team, which came out to bat first on the field, appeared on the backfoot in this match from the very beginning. They lost the first wicket at the score of just 3 runs. Their batting line-up collapsed and the entire Indian team got all out on a score of 117. Mitchell Starc took five wickets for Australia. While Sean Abbott took three wickets and Nathan Ellis took two wickets.

Coming to the second innings, Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head helped Australia secure a comfortable victory. Both the batsmen faced the Indian bowling brilliantly without making any mistake. During this, both the batsmen scored half-centuries. Travis scored 51 off 30 balls and Mitchell Marsh scored 66 off 36 balls.

With the win, Australia have now beaten India by 10 wickets twice in ODIs. Earlier in the year 2019, Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in ODI. Australia has also broken the rhythm of India after the victory in this match. Earlier, Team India had not lost a single match in the ODIs played this year. This is India's first defeat in 2023.

India will face Australia in the third and final match on March 22 in Chennai. Earlier, Team India won the 4-match Test series 2-1 and will want to clinch the ODI series as well.

