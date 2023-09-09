Australia create history in ODIs as Travis Head-Warner's century stand blows away in South Africa in powerplay

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner and Travis Head came out all guns blazing against South Africa in the second ODI

Australia have begun their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in some style having dominated South Africa during the ongoing tour so far. After winning the T20I series 3-0, the Mitchell Marsh-led side was saved by a Marnus Labuschagne special in the first ODI, who came in as a concussion substitute in place of Cameron Green. And now, in the second ODI in Bloemfontein, after being put in to bat first by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head came out all guns blazing.

Warner was watchful but Head was breathing fire at the other end. Head played his role of the aggressor in the partnership to the T as he didn't let any of the South African bowlers settle. Head seemed like a man obsessed on Saturday, September 9 as he just wanted to attack and attack and he successfully did it.

The left-hander brought up his half-century in just 26 balls but he didn't stop. Warner with a boundary an over, was slowly building up his innings as the duo brought up a 100-run partnership in just the 10th over. Australia were 102 after the powerplay. Australia became the first team to score a century in the powerplay in the ODIs in South Africa.

As the partnership built on, it looked like both Warner and Head will continue to go after the bowlers. However, Tabraiz Shamsi in a splendid over of bowling got both Head and Australian captain Mitchell Marsh to bring some respite among all the carnage. Head got out after scoring 64 off 36 before Labuschagne picked off from where he left off in the first ODI.

Labuschagne played the second fiddle to Warner, who took on the lead role and is now nearing his 20th ODI century maintaining a balance between aggression and caution as Australia are scoring over 7.5 runs per over.

