AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Steve Smith smashes double century, joins Gavaskar and Williamson in this 'ELITE LIST'

AUS vs WI, 1st Test: The Test format is often considered one of the toughest formats in cricket. The One Day International format and the T20I formats are fine, but a batsman's credentials are validated only when he does well in the longest format of time. For a long time now, Australia's Steve Smith has been accomplishing heroic feats in the Australian whites and with the 'Baggy Green' on. Post the sandpaper gate fiasco, people speculated a lot about Smith's form, but once he returned, he did things in his style.

As of now, Steve Smith has 29 Test tons to his name runs in 88 Test matches, and 155 innings. With his ton against the West Indies, the Australian stalwart equaled Sir Don Bradman's record and he certainly was in no mood to stop. He went ahead and smashed a blistering double hundred and has now equaled a unique record accomplished by Kane Williamson and Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar and Kane Williamson, both have 4 international Test double-hundreds to their name and now Steven Smith too has joined them on this list. As of now, Smith has 8361 Test runs to his name. To this date, Smith has played 88 Test matches and has batted in 155 innings. Certainly, Smith is not that brilliant if the ODI and T20I formats are taken into consideration, but in the Test format, he is nothing but invincible. The former Australia captain is one double century short of Joe Root's record. Root has 5 Test double tons to his name and looking at how the Windies' attack has been, Smith may equal Root's record.

As of now, Australia's Sir Donald Bradman tops the list with 12 Test double-hundreds to his name and Smith certainly has a long way to go. Steve made his Test debut in the year 2010 against Pakistan in Lord's and had started as a leggie, but as of now, he has evolved into one of the greatest Test batsman to have ever played the game.

